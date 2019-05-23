BUFFALO, N.Y. — A contest is now underway on Instagram that is all about showing off what's great about Buffalo in the summer. And, by doing that you could win prizes and go on a shopping spree.

Visit Buffalo Niagara has launched a contest on Thursday, it's called "The Ultimate Staycation In The Buf." Of course, the whole purpose is to get people out and about enjoying all that Buffalo and Erie County has to offer.

Here's how the contest will work, for starters, you have to have an Instagram account, and post pictures of summer in Buffalo, it can be of a nice sunset, a family picture, something that has to do with summer and you have to use the hashtag: #InTheBuf

Every week, for nine weeks, Visit Buffalo Niagara will pick who has the best pictures. Winners will get prizes such as gift cards.

"We're going to be looking for unique experiences, the beauty of the shot, the uniqueness of the shot the engagement of whatever those photos might be that truly shows the fantastic things that we have to see and do in the summer," said Patrick Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Those nine winners will get a chance to win the grand prize, valued at more than $5,000.

And that includes $716 dollars in gift cards to the Walden Galleria; two cases of Chiavetta's chicken marinade, and a lifetime discount to Ted's Hot Dogs. Plus, a free walking tour for 10 people from Explore Buffalo and free ice cream every day for two months from Churn Soft Serve.

Visit Buffalo Niagara hopes this contest attracts more people to check out Buffalo and Western New York.

And, make some people pretty happy in the meantime.