BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sylvia Collins of Buffalo is an Uber driver, but this mother of two admits it's not often she gets the chance to pick up fares.

However, early Tuesday morning she was able to get behind the wheel before heading in to her day job.

"I was in the process of finishing one of my last drop-offs, and I turned the app off," Collins told 2 On Your Side. "And I was like, 'Oh, let me just do one more.' So I turned the app on, and it directed me to go towards Main (Street)."

As she approached the intersection of Main and West Utica streets, she saw something in the road in front of her.

"I just noticed, you know, movement," Collins said. "You know, from afar. And it shifted somewhat in the street, and then it went back. So, I was like, at first I thought it was an animal. But when I looked closely, I saw two feet. I was like, 'Oh my God ... that's a baby."

Collins recalls that the 2-year-old boy was dressed only in his pajamas and socks.

"I immediately got into my motherly instincts. That's a baby. This is my baby for now; like, I just need to make sure that he was safe," she said.

She went on, "I stopped my car. I got out, and I literally was the only person on the road. So, he came straight to my car. I was like, 'Come here, honey.' And he said that he was cold. So, I took my jacket off and I wrapped him up. I picked him up, and I brought him in the car."

Collins says she tried speaking with the toddler, asking him where his mommy was. While he told her his mommy was at work, there were few other details. Collins decided to drive him to Oishei Children's Hospital, which was less than a mile away.

"Soon as I walked in there," Collins said of her experience at the hospital, "I said, 'I need help!' I said, 'I got a baby. I don't know his name. I don't know anything. I just found him walking on the street.' "

Around 8:30 a.m. police got a call from the child's grandfather reporting him missing.

"My understanding," Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said, "is that the door was closed and locked, and the child just opened the door and walked out the front door."

Investigators say Sylvia found the boy just a few hundred feet from the family's apartment.

"I think the Uber driver should be commended," Rinaldo said. "What we've seen time and time again is when community members step up, and they take responsibility, and they look out for the safety of others. The right thing to do was immediately take the kid off the street."

Captain Rinaldo said Child Protective Services and Erie County Social Services are looking into this case. Investigators say the mother of the toddler left him and two other siblings in their grandfather's care overnight while she was at work. It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

