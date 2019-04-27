BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters are investigating an early-morning fire that started on Roslyn Street in Buffalo.

Two people were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Buffalo Fire didn't release any information on the extent of their injuries.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. on the second floor of a home located at 199 Roslyn Street.

There is an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the house and its contents, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is helping other people who lived in the home.