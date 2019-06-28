PAVILION, N.Y. — Two people and two cats managed to get out safely after a home in the Town of Pavilion caught fire overnight.

The homeowner told the Genesee County Sheriff's Office that he woke up to find the house on fire, woke a friend who was sleeping on the couch, grabbed one of the two cats, and escaped the flames. Pavilion Fire Chief Dewey Murrock said the other cat was spotted running out of the back of the home towards the woods.

First responders got to the Junction Rd. home shortly before 1 A.M. to find flames shooting from the roof. Several firefighters were overcome by the heat, but are okay.

There's no word yet on what started the fire. The house is considered a total loss, and the Red Cross was called in to help the owner.