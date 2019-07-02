BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Trump has a direct message for people in upstate New York who are worried about the economy.

"If New York isn't going to treat them better, I would recommend they go to another state where they can get a great job," The President told a group of journalists with the Regional Reporters Association.

The New York Post reported on the comment on Wednesday night. The comment is similar to one that President Trump made in 2017.

The Buffalo News also had a reporter in on the discussion. His report detailed how Trump was critical of New York State government, saying that it has been poorly run and has taken on significant debt.