Only On 2: Trump labor secretary makes unannounced trip to Buffalo

In an exclusive interview, Secretary Scalia defends the Trump administration's coronavirus response and warns about the dangers of re-opening the economy too slowly.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was not publicized, but President Donald Trump’s labor secretary made a visit to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with area business leaders.

The gathering was in a federal office building downtown. Afterwards, Secretary Eugene Scalia sat down for an exclusive interview with 2 On Your Side.

Scalia explained he’d been to Cleveland and Erie before arriving in Buffalo to talk with heads of manufacturing businesses.

“Even though we’ve had significant economic challenges because of the virus, there are businesses across the region that are looking to hire workers," Scalia said. "What we are interested in doing at the Labor Department is helping young people or people looking at a second career develop the skills these men and women business owners are telling us they’re looking to bring into their workforce.”

2 On Your Side's Steve Brown asked Scalia, “Is that what they’re telling you is that they having difficulty finding workers in this environment?”

“That’s absolutely correct," Scalia said. "There are businesses throughout the country that are looking to bring people on.”

Locally, Scalia says he heard about needs for machinists and healthcare workers.

“Are you, the labor department, the Trump administration satisfied with the speed of the (economic) re-opening?” Asked Brown.

“As the president has said all along, that’s primarily going to have to be a local determination when to re-open and to what extent," Scalia said. "I will say that there are some places that probably could be more open today then they are…”

Brown asked, “Does that include New York?”

“I don’t want to judge what any particular jurisdiction is doing but I think it’s very important that the people in responsible positions in state and local government take a look at where they are with case levels, hospitalization rates and the like and not hesitate too long to re-open when it’s safe to do so," Scalia said.

The labor secretary says the national government has paid a price when businesses were shut down. And Scalia says the losses are not just economic. He believes the economic downturn plays a role in increases in fatal opiate overdoses.

Scalia also serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been highly criticized as too little, too late. The national death toll attributed to the virus has crested above 200,000 deaths.

2 On Your Side asked Scalia about the response and the criticism.

“Government is always being evaluated and there’s been some criticism of the task force," Scalia said. "I think the American people generally are impressed with the speed with which the president and his administration responded to the virus from very early on when the president barred travel here from China which a number of people at the time said was too soon, too aggressive.”

Scalia added, “Our ability to treat people when they’re ill, is miles ahead of where it was just in April and we’re making amazing progress on a vaccine. We’ve now got four different potential vaccines in the final stages of trial.”