BUFFALO, N.Y. - Mikah Meyer’s journey began three years ago, as tribute to his father.

“I started this journey because my dad past away at age fifty-eight and never got to do those things that he thought he’d get to do after sixty-five.”

Like traveling the country, Mikah Meyer is visiting all four hundred and seventeen National Parks Service sites, all of them.

From Alaska, to New England, to the Grand Canyon, and American Samoa, bringing with him, an important message.

“All of these National Park non-profits, and outdoor non-profits told me; we need you to be this openly gay outdoorsman and role model that doesn't exist right now.”

I caught up with Meyer Thursday morning while rehearsing Harold Arlan’s classic with Westminster’s music director Garrett Martin

After Friday’s performance, Mikah will head east to the newest National Park site, the Harriet Tubman home in Auburn, New York, after that he’ll be close to finished.

“When I climb the steps to the Lincoln Memorial on April 20, 2019 and look back at the Washington monument, where I started three years earlier, I will probably cry, from happiness, from sadness, and from pure exhaustion.”

Friday night he'll be performing at Westminster Presbitarian church along with the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus.

© 2018 WGRZ