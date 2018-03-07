HAMBURG, NY - A temporary traffic signal is going up on Camp Road (Route 75) in Hamburg Tuesday.

At 3 p.m., the new signal on Camp Road between Dartmouth Street and Commerce Place will be activated and fully operational.

The New York State Department of Transportation says the signal is part of NYSDOT's project to "reconfigure access" to Exit 57 on the thruway.

NYSDOT reminds drivers to use caution around the new traffic signal as people adjust to it.

For more information you can visit NYSDOT's website.

