BUFFALO, NY - A multi-vehicle accident on I-90WB between Cleveland Drive and Route 33 caused serious traffic delays Thursday morning.

State Police say the accident involved five vehicles, including a school bus from the Amherst school district.

A trooper says one of the vehicles was rear-ended and caused a chain reaction accident.

None of the children on the school bus were seriously hurt. Three children complained of minor pain.

One person in another vehicle was taken to the hospital. The rest of the injuries were minor, according to the trooper.

© 2018 WGRZ