DEPEW, NY-- Motorists traveling in Depew will need to give themselves some extra time if they take Transit Road.

From 6am to 6pm each day from October 10 to October 12, lane closures will be scheduled so road crews can pave Transit Road between Olmstead Avenue and Walden Avenue.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project should take about three days, weather permitting. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

