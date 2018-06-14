BUFFALO, NY-- If you pass by Delaware Park on your way home from work later today, you might want to find an alternate route.

The JP Morgan Corporate Challenge takes place around Delaware Park. The race begins at 6:45pm, but roads around the park will be closed prior.

From 5 to 8:15pm, Amherst from Colvin to Nottingham will be closed.

From 6:30 to 8:15pm, the primary race course is on Delaware Avenue between Amherst and W. Ferry. Parts of Nottingham and Middlesex will also be closed due to the reace.

If you are participating in the race, organizers urge that you park at Buffalo State and take the free shuttle service. Parking is available at Lots G20 - G22.

Buffalo Police ask motorists to avoid Parkside and use alternate routes, as heavy traffic is expected around the park.

Police also remind drivers not block driveways, crosswalks or fire hydrants. Those that do, will be either ticketed or towed. You are also asked to no park on the grassy areas around Delaware Park.

