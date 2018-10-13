CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Police in the City of Tonawanda want to forewarn residents about a traffic alert that will impact you for part of next week.

Police say the intersection of Main and Fletcher Street in the city will be closed Monday, October 15 through Wednesday, October 17 due to an ongoing waterline replacement.

There will be posted detours for you to follow during the construction, and police say there will be no nighttime openings until the work is completed.

Police say traffic from Main to Seymour Street will remain open.

