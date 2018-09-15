ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bills will have their first home game of the season on Sunday. If you're planning on going, here's all the traffic information you may need.

Abbott Road will close in front of the stadium at 8 a.m.

New Era Field lots open at 9 a.m. (Reminder: Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning no table smashing will be permitted)

Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Big Tree Road will close westbound after the game, all traffic leaving the area on that road will have to head east.

Bills and Chargers kickoff is 1 p.m.

© 2018 WGRZ