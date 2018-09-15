ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bills will have their first home game of the season on Sunday. If you're planning on going, here's all the traffic information you may need.
- Abbott Road will close in front of the stadium at 8 a.m.
- New Era Field lots open at 9 a.m. (Reminder: Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning no table smashing will be permitted)
- Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
- Big Tree Road will close westbound after the game, all traffic leaving the area on that road will have to head east.
Bills and Chargers kickoff is 1 p.m.
© 2018 WGRZ