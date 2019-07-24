TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult. Chico Garcia, 42, was last seen around noon on Thursday, July 18 near Military Road and Sheridan Drive.

According to police, Garcia has black hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

Garcia was last seen wearing Crocs, and shorts without a shirt.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6613 or at their confidential tip line (716) 879-6606.