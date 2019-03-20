ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Leaders of the New York state Legislature say they’re optimistic a new state budget can be passed before the new fiscal year begins April 1.

Emerging from a closed-door meeting with Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday afternoon, Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said she’s committed to passing the budget on time and that negotiations with Cuomo are making progress.

Key issues in the proposed spending plan include proposals to eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants and calls for new tolls in Manhattan as a way to raise money for the city’s subways.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has said he won’t sign a budget that doesn’t also contain a provision making the 2 percent local property tax cap permanent.

Cuomo says he doesn’t expect proposals to legalize recreational marijuana to be included in the state budget.

