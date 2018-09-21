BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorneys for Tonawanda Coke and the federal government will be in court at 9 a.m. to learn the company's fate.

Judge William Skretny will decide this morning if Tonawanda Coke will be shut down completely, or he could give the company more time to clean up its act.

Attorneys for Tonawanda Coke said a shutdown would be a death sentence for the company. They said letting the coke ovens go cold would allow infrastructure to crumble, and a rebuild would cost $60-70 million.

The judge allowed attorneys and the company to come up with a sentencing proposal for him to consider.

Clean air advocates and people who live near Tonawanda Coke side with the government and want the plant closed for good.

Government attorneys argue that Tonawanda Coke continues to release poisonous gas from its coke oven operations and continues to violate its probation from a 2013 criminal conviction for violating the Clean Air Act.

Judge Skretny ruled Monday that the company is guilty of having higher than acceptable opacity of its emissions. That refers to the amount of background you can see through the smoke coming from the waste heat stack. Twenty percent opacity is allowed.

During testimony last week, we learned at times over the past six months, levels were more than three times that.

The company doesn't deny increased opacity but said there's no proof that it creates an imminent and substantial danger. Attorneys and witnesses for Tonawanda Coke said the company is taking steps to correct the problems.

One witness whose company was hired to work with Tonawanda Coke to fix opacity problems testified that Tonawanda Coke could have opacity levels down to 20 percent or less by mid-October.

