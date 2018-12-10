TONAWANDA, NY-- Tonawanda Coke is expected to file plans with the state to shut down.

According to court filings, the government has obtained information that Tonawanda Coke plans to begin a shutdown on or about October 16, 2018.

MORE: What exactly does Tonawanda Coke make?

Judge William M. Skretny ruled October 9 that Tonawanda Coke had until November 13 to make its final community payment. This payment was part of a 2014 sentence.

However, the government believes "Tonawanda Coke does not intend to make its final community service payment of $2,037,291," and is asking for Tonawanda Coke for its financial records.

Last month, Judge Skretny found Tonawanda Coke guilty of violating its probation by having a higher than acceptable opacity of its emissions. However, the judge ruled the company can still operate, but he modified and added to the company's probation.

There are three parts to the modified probation: 1) Fix the coke oven battery 2) complete a battery test protocol within 60 days of battery repairs 3) get third party monitoring of the operations.

The New York State Department of Conservation issued this statement:

DEC cannot comment on the details of the discussions between the Administrative Law Judge and the parties’ attorneys. An update on the status of the hearing will be provided by the Judge next week. DEC remains committed to ensuring the violations by this facility are appropriately addressed and their air permits are revoked.

Grand Island Supervisor, and canditate for congressional district 27, posted on Twitter that he was excited about the news regarding Tonawanda Coke.

I’m so excited about this TONAWANDA COKE news. I want to scream. They are shutting down—air permits revoked. So many people fought so long. But that dirty company was poisoning us, and giving money to so many politicians to do it. This marks a new era for WNY. — Nate McMurray for Congress (@Nate_McMurray) October 12, 2018

Tonawanda Coke Motion to Co... by on Scribd

© 2018 WGRZ