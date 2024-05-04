3 time Grammy winning country artist coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim McGraw has announced additional locations to his 2024 'Standing Room Only Tour'.
The new dates include a stop in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center on May 4, 2024 at 7pm.
McGraw is a 3 -time Grammy award winner, and will be kicking off his tour on March 22 with his first stop in St. Louis.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online, and the sale for tickets will begin on Friday, September 29 at 10am. The tour will be going to 40+ cities, and feature Carly Pearce as a special guest.
To learn more visit keybankcenter.com