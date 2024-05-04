3 time Grammy winning country artist coming to Buffalo

Tim McGraw announces more dates for his 2024 tour coming to Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim McGraw has announced additional locations to his 2024 'Standing Room Only Tour'.

The new dates include a stop in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center on May 4, 2024 at 7pm.

McGraw is a 3 -time Grammy award winner, and will be kicking off his tour on March 22 with his first stop in St. Louis.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, and the sale for tickets will begin on Friday, September 29 at 10am. The tour will be going to 40+ cities, and feature Carly Pearce as a special guest.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest Carly Pearce is coming to KeyBank Center on May 4! Tickets on sale Fri Sept. 29 at 10 am. More information: bit.ly/46qNQFW Posted by KeyBank Center on Monday, September 25, 2023