If you go to Tim Hortons every day, maybe twice a day, you will soon be rewarded for it!

Tim Hortons is launching its own rewards program.

With Tims Rewards, customers will be eligible for a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea, or baked good after every seventh visit.

Seven is, of course, the number former Buffalo Sabre and NHL legend Tim Horton wore.

Currently, it's only available in Canada but is expected to come to the U.S. soon.