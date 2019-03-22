If you go to Tim Hortons every day, maybe twice a day, you will now be rewarded for it!

Tim Hortons has launched its own rewards program.

With Tims Rewards, customers will be eligible for a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea, or baked good after every seventh visit.

Seven is the number that NHL legend Tim Horton wore with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Horton wore No. 2 in Buffalo because Rick Martin already wore No. 7.

The program initially launched in Canada in March.

