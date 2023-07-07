x
Nearly 13,000 tickets issued over the 4th of July weekend

The New York State Police have announced over 13,000 tickets were issued over the 4th of July weekend
Credit: NYSP Facebook page
New York State Police patrol car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police noticed a surge in tickets issued over the 4th of July weekend.

Leading up to the holiday weekend, they reminded drivers to 'stay sober or get pulled over'.

The yearly STOP-DWI enforcement campaign over the holiday began on Friday June 30 and ended Wednesday July 5.

The campaign was funded by The Governors Traffic Safety Committee, and gave the State Police the opportunity to utilize more sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and a more strict policy on ticketing those texting while driving.

The New York State Troopers recorded arrests for 193 people on DWI charges and investigated 949 crashes, including 158 personal injury crashes and five fatalities.

In comparison to last year's holiday campaign, which was a day less than this year, the State Police had issued 12,160 total tickets and arrested 197 people for DWI. 

Those interested in seeing a complete breakdown in tickets issued for the weekends campaign can visit www.nyspnews.com

