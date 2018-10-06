NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you didn't get a chance to visit the Thunder of Niagara air show this weekend, your chance to do so is probably gone.

The air show crowd reached maximum capacity just after 12:30 p.m., and guests were no longer being allowed onto the air base.

IMPORTANT Thunder of Niagara Air Show Information:



Due to the base reaching capacity, for public safety, we have stopped all incoming traffic to the base until further notice. We will give updates as the situation progresses. — 914th Airlift Wing (@914Airliftwing) June 10, 2018

Officials with the 914th Airlift Wing said 35,000 people visited on Saturday, but the crowd was spread out throughout the day. By Sunday at lunchtime, the crowd swelled well beyond that number.

Officials were awaiting a more accurate count of visitors on Sunday, but people were turned away from the free show at one point because of safety concerns due to the size of the crowd.

They say this is the first time in recent memory that the air show gates were closed early due to too many people.

The Air Force Thunderbirds draw a huge crowd. They are scheduled to perform around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Air show organizers say the nearby Summit Park Mall parking lot is also full of people who are trying to catch a glimpse of planes overhead.

