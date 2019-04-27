BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters are investigating an early-morning fire on Roslyn Street in Buffalo.

The fire started around 5:50 a.m. in an upper apartment located at 199 Roslyn Street.

Three men were hurt. Buffalo Firefighters pulled one of them from the fire.

Two of the victims suffered from burns and smoke inhalation. One is a 29 year old whose injuries appear to be serious, according to Buffalo City spokesperson Mike DeGeorge.

The third man has minor injuries.

The victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

There is an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the house and its contents, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is helping other people who lived in the home.