BUFFALO, N.Y. — It turns out the people behind the TV show "The Simpsons" don't have a favorable view of upstate New York or Buffalo.

Sunday's episode featured Homer Simpson singing a parody of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" by focusing on negative aspects of the "upstate" area.

The episode started with the Simpson family taking a trip to Niagara Falls, just one spot in our region that got roasted in the show.

Homer visited the anchor bar to eat chicken wings but he also roasted Rochester and the Kodak plant, a declining population counter in Utica -- and then homer went to a Buffalo Bills game in the wintertime -- that showed just one other fan.

You can watch the episode by visiting the FOX network website.