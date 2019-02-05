BUFFALO, N.Y. — With tens of millions of dollars set aside to "re-imagine" Buffalo's LaSalle Park, the public will get a first look at what architects have planned for the waterfront location.

Officials will unveil the initial designs for the renamed Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park during a presentation Friday at the University at Buffalo. From there, a 16- by 6-foot model will be displayed at various sites around the city for both public viewing and the opportunity to give added feedback. To continue reading this story please visit the Buffalo Business First website.