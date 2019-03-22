BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park Thursday, the park is working on a new memorial to veterans with an important message.

It's called "The Battle Within" and it's there to honor the 20 veterans a day who take their own lives because of their struggle with PTSD.

The foundation behind it wants people who see the memorial to better understand the suffering veterans face from wounds we don't see and reach out to help someone before it's too late.

After the memorial's done, the foundation will continue working to raise awareness and connect vets with medical care.