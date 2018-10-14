BILLS VS. TEXANS - NRG STADIUM, Houston TX

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills opened the game moving the football. Josh Allen converted a 3rd and 6 rolling to the right and firing back to the middle of the field to hit an open LeSean McCoy for a gain of 22. The Bills had possession at the Texans 36, but struggled to deal with the crowd noise and a false-start had the facing 4th and 14 back at the Houston 46 and were forced to punt. The Bills defense got off to a strong start with Rafael Bush and Kyle Williams combining for one sack, and then Williams following up with another. The Texans were forced to punt but Ray Ray McCloud, after fumbling the opening kickoff that the Bills recovered, he fumbled on the punt return and the Texans were able to recover and turn it into points. Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 13-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

The Bills offense unable to sustain a drive, and special teams once again a disaster. This time it's a blocked punt that gives Houston the ball at the Buffalo 21. The Texans are able to add a field goal and lead 10-0. The Bills were unable to sustain another drive, with Allen getting sacked by J.J. Watt on 3rd and 12. The Bills defense was able to pressure Watson that included a fumble that the Texans recovered. Jordan Poyer followed that up with an interception that kept Houston off the board. Texans led 10-0 at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

The Bills open the third quarter with the defense taking the ball away. Lorenzo Alexander came up with the interception off a deflection. Allen was able to run for a first down to set up first and goal, but the Bills had to settle for a field goal to cut the Houston lead to a touchdown. The Bills offense continued to struggle moving the football. Allen threw a tremendous third down pass to Kelvin Benjamin for a 40-plus yard gain, that was nullified by an illegal formation penalty on Patrick DiMarco. The Bills offense started to move the football. Allen hit Benjamin for a gain of 39-yards. Jadeveon Clowney hit Allen's arm as he delivered the football and a play later Allen had to come out. The Bills announced Allen had suffered an elbow injury and was questionable to return. Nate Peterman, who hadn't played since the first half of the opener against Baltimore maneuvered them into field goal range, Stephen Hauschka nailed a 52-yard field goal to cut the Texans lead to 10-6. Before the end of the half, the Bills defense takes the ball away again forcing a Deshaun Watson to fumble. Harrison Phillips recovered. That is the 11th takeaway for the Buffalo defense since the start of the Minnesota game.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Bills finally get into the end zone on a 16-yard Peterman to Zay Jones touchdown cashing in on the turnover and taking a 13-10 lead. The Bills defense continued to be a force... sacking Watson for the sixth time. Late in the game, the Texans started a drive from deep in their own territory. The Bills sacked Watson for the seventh time in the game and forced fumble that the Texans recovered. Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins to move Houston into Buffalo territory. Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines was called for pass interference to set the Texans up at the Buffalo one. The Bills defense held strong on first and second down. Houston was called for a false start on third down. Setting up third and goal with Matt Milano breaking up what could have been a game winning touchdown. The Texans settled for a game tying field goal. That's when things went south for Buffalo. Peterman was picked off by Jonathan Joseph who returned it 28-yards for a touchdown and a 20-13 lead for Houston. Peterman was picked off again late as the Bills tried to mount a comeback. FINAL SCORE: HOUSTON 20-13.

