BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla has not even let WGRZ bring a camera inside the Buffalo facility created by New York State taxpayer dollars, so it should come as no surprise, they are not confirming or denying that they are making ventilators in the Queen City.

We are asking the question because on March 25th, Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he planned to reopen the facility in Buffalo in order to make ventilators in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In the days that followed, there were clearly people at the Tesla facility in South Buffalo but no word from the company on if ventilator production was taking place.

On Friday, Two On Your Side's Nate Benson stopped by the facility and from a safe distance apart, asked employees if ventilator production was taking place. One person simply shrugged when asked.

Late Friday night, Musk tweeted that Tesla was working on an internal ventilator design and more information would come out on Saturday.

The desire to have his company produce ventilators seems to indicate a change in Musk's thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic considering in early March, he tweeted "the coronavirus panic is dumb."

Two On Your Side will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as soon as we have them.