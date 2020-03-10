Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak could impact Buffalo Bills schedule

ESPN's Adam Schefter is now reporting there are questions if the Bills vs. Titans game on October 11 can be played as scheduled.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon as scheduled but the game against the Tennessee Titans the following week could be moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

16 members of the Titans organization, including eight players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The Titans scheduled game this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to later in the season because of the outbreak.

With this weekend’s Steelers-Titans game rescheduled, there now will be increased questions about the viability of next weekend’s Titans-Bills game. https://t.co/akuyfg6qCu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Making the matter more complicated is the fact that the Bills are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 15. That means, delaying the Titans game by a few days could force a delay in the Chiefs game.