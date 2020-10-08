Teachers report Buffalo schools struggled with distance learning

District attempted to thwart reporting on numerous problems, including student no-shows and lack of consistent instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This story began in April with a handful of simple questions: How many Buffalo school students are participating in distance learning? How many hours a day are they engaged in learning? And how much are they really learning?

They were obvious and reasonable questions. So we posed them to the folks who run the school system. Their response: hysterics and stonewalling.