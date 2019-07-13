BUFFALO, N.Y. —

This year the Taste of Buffalo will showcase a new lineup of featured chefs. The first will be Master Chef winner Shaun O’Neale, who will showcase some recipes from his cookbook. In the afternoon, chef Bert Agor will allow visitors to samples of recipes inspired from his childhood in Hawaii. On Saturday, Buffalo’s Singing Cops will also appear on the Culinary Stage.

Related: Your Guide to the 2019 Taste of Buffalo

There will be more than 50 restaurants offering samplings of various menu items for the Taste of Buffalo. The event goes from 11 a.m until 9 p.m on Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no admission fee, however food tickets cost $1 each.