BUFFALO, N.Y. —
A restaurant in downtown Buffalo is offering a new unique option, dining in an igloo.
The Italian restaurant Tappo is offering rooftop dining in an igloo during the winter.
"Somebody sent me a YouTube video of a restaurant in Wisconsin and that was three weeks ago and as soon as I saw it I knew it would be a hit," said Tappo owner, Rocco Termini.
The heated igloo costs $400 and seats eight people for dinner.
"You get salad, a choice of dinners, two bottles of wine, two crafts of hot beverage and dessert," said Termini.
The idea launched on New years Eve and has shown to be a popular one. Termini says the restaurant is booking 50 igloo reservations a week.
"It's really a celebration of our winter which we always complain about but now were out here twenty degrees out and everybody is having a good time."
If you would like to dine in an igloo you can call Tappo at (716) 259-8130 and request a reservation.