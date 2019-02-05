SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has paid nearly $11 million to settle claims of clergy sexual abuse with 79 people, who are now prohibited from suing.

The Post-Standard reports 85 of the 88 people who had applied to the Independent Reconciliation Compensation Program received offers.

Those who accepted signed releases that prohibit them from filing lawsuits. Kevin Braney declined compensation and recently sued the diocese after New York's Legislature expanded the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases in January.

In December, the diocese listed 57 priests credibly accused of sexual abuse. None were in active ministry.

The diocese paid the settlements through its own liability fund. The diocese says charitable donations were not funneled to the fund.

The Syracuse diocese covers seven counties in central New York.