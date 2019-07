BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are piecing together details of an accident where an SUV crashed into a city splash pad Monday morning.

It happened at Kensington Avenue and Grider Street shortly before 11 A.M.

At least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The splash pad was not open yet for the day. 2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information.