Suspended Buffalo Police lieutenant retires

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lieutenant Michael DeLong, suspended last summer after being videotaped directing a vile, misogynist insult at a woman outside a West Side convenience store, has retired.
DeLong called the woman a “disrespectful little [expletive]” when she questioned how police were handling a man in distress outside the store who has a history of drug and mental health issues. The woman, Ruweyda Salim, a claims examiner for the Veterans Administration at the time, captured her exchange with DeLong on her cell phone camera outside a 7 Eleven convenience store on Prospect Avenue near D’Youville College.
The video generated a lot of views on social media — 88,000 the first day it was posted on Twitter — and national press attention. It came three weeks after two Buffalo police officers were video-recorded pushing Martin Gugino to the ground during a protest in front of City Hall, causing serious head injuries.
For more on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website. Warning, report contains vulgar language.