BUFFALO, N.Y. — Susan G. Komen Upstate New York announced today that it has awarded $407,592 for 15 breast cancer or breast health programs.

“The funds we award have been raised in our local communities, and therefore, are granted to local projects that can meet the most critical needs of our friends, family, neighbors and loved ones across the counties we serve,” said Kate Flannery, Executive Director for the Susan G. Komen Upstate New York Affiliate. “One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Early detection, access to care, and increased advocacy for patient rights is urgently need because it’s what our mothers, daughters, wives, best friends and co-workers deserve.”

Funded projects focus on breast cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services, and patient support, especially in rural and urban communities where access to care is challenging. Each project includes a component of education, patient navigation, increased access to screening, and/or treatment assistance.

For the 2019-2020 funding Cycle, the Susan G. Komen Upstate Affiliate granted awards locally to the following Western New York organizations:

• ECMC Foundation: “We Drive - Early Detection through Mobile Mammography Screening” - $67,143

• Erie County Health Department: “WNY Cancer Services Program” - $40,410

• The International Institute: “The Immigrant and Refugee Breast Health Awareness Project” - $35,856

• Kevin Guest House: “Lodging Support for Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers” - $5,000

• The Research Foundation of State University of New York on behalf of the University at Buffalo: “Engaging Patients in Breast Health through Patient Ambassadors, Mobile Mammography, and Education” - $44,910

A total of $193,319 has been invested in five organizations in the Western New York region that support life-saving breast cancer initiatives and breast health programs for local women.

Additional grants awarded throughout the Affiliate’s 49 county service area include:

• Onondaga County Health Department: “Breast Cancer Outreach, Education, and Screening to At-Risk Women in the City of Syracuse, NY” - $24,080

• University of Rochester: “UR Medicine Breast Imaging Outreach Grant” - $15,000

• Upstate Hospital Foundation: “She Matters - Increasing Screening Mammography in Underserved Women” - $26,235

• Adirondack Health: “Breast Health Navigators” - $31,906

• To Life “Bridging the Gap - Accessing Care and Support Services” - $26,117

• Saratoga Hospital: “The Bold Call Project” - $20,935

• The Fund for Women: “Barriers to Care” - $15,000

• The Guthrie Clinic: “Eliminating Barriers to Access for Breast Screening & Diagnostics” - $15,000

• YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County: “ENCOREplus Breast Health, Outreach, Education, Advocacy” - $20,000

• YWCA of Elmira and the Twin Tiers: “Pink Boutique Patient Relief Fund” - $20,000

Collectively, almost $15.5 million has been awarded to Upstate New York community-based services supporting breast cancer initiatives via the Komen annual grant program.

Funds used to support the Komen Upstate New York’s annual grants program are raised within the Affiliate throughout the year, most notable at Komen’s signature events

Western New York MORE THAN PINK Walk

June 8, 2019 | Buffalo RiverWorks

WGRZ Ch. 2 is a sponsor of the Western New York MORE THAN PINK Walk Information and registration, along with other events supporting the Susan G. Komen Affiliate, is available at www.komenupstateny.org.