BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills superfan, Ezra Castro, also known as Pancho Billa, was taken to the emergency room Sunday night in Dallas.

Pancho Tweeted Sunday night that he was taken by ambulance. He is battling stage 4 cancer.

Pancho went on to thank everyone for their prayers and love and ended his Tweet with, "I'll be ok."

Pancho's friends and family say the trip was a result of "dangerously low" oxygen levels, saying the inflammation in his lungs is making it difficult for Pancho to breathe.

Doctors will try getting Pancho off of double oxygen by the end of day Monday.

