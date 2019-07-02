A new study finds the market for CBD grew almost 90% in 2018.

2 On Your Side told you that there are plans to bring a facility to an old Buffalo post office building that would manufacture products from CBD, that is a marijuana extract.

The market for CBD is expected to hit $22 billion by the year 2022, which could be bigger than the market for marijuana.

It's being driven by a lot of health claims, but so far, researchers have only found evidence of one medical benefit as a treatment for rare forms of childhood epilepsy.

"It says that it cures this or prevents that none of those things have been proven," said Geoff Whaling, National Hemp Association. "Make sure that the product has been third party lab tested so that you are actually getting a product that will contain what the bottle says it is."

If you're planning to use CBD products you should let your doctor know because it can interact with some prescription drugs.

RELATED: Hemp/CBD manufacturing site under development in Buffalo