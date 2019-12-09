ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. —

A majority of the customers who walk into West Herr Chevrolet leave with a new car. But Azart Butler and his fiance Martiza Vega were walked into the dealership for something a little different, but just as special.

Butler and Vega went to the car dealership to pick up a brand new tricycle. It's fitted with a motor, turning signals, and a basket for Butler to carry things around in. Vega says the gift of the tricycle and the support of the community was overwhelming.

"We are totally totally grateful and we feel it from the bottom of our hearts", said Vega.

The tricycle was a gift from West Herr Auto Group CEO Scott Bieler. A member of Bieler's staff reached out to 2 On Your Side after we reported that someone stole Butler's tricycle, which he used to get around after suffering a stroke.

2 On Your Side helped Bieler get in contact with Vega about getting a new tricycle for Butler.

"Our CEO saw the story the morning that it aired and he gave us a call and said, 'look we’re getting this family this bike'," said Matt Lasher.

The tricycle was delivered to Butler's home on Thursday. Vega says her fiance is looking forward to trying out his new ride.

