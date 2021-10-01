Strike to begin at Mercy Hospital, CWA and Catholic Health fail to reach agreement

In a statement just before 5 a.m., Catholic Health said the CWA bargaining committee walked out of negotiations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After 18 straight days of negotiations, Catholic Health and CWA Local 1133 failed to reach an agreement overnight, triggering a strike at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital.

Both CWA negotiators and Catholic Health said they would work late into the night to try and reach an agreement but remained too far apart on several topics.

In a statement just before 5 a.m., Catholic Health said "Despite Catholic Health hospitals’ best efforts to settle negotiations with CWA, early Friday morning CWA’s bargaining committee walked out of negotiations. Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, and St. Joseph Campus were unable to reach an agreement with CWA for six labor contracts covering approximately 2,200 registered nurses and service, technical and clerical associates. As a result, CWA will take workers at Mercy Hospital on strike beginning at 6 a.m."

2 On Your Side has not yet heard from the CWA on the impending strike.

Out-of-pocket costs for health insurance remained a sticking point late Thursday with *most* but not *all* premiums remaining unchanged for the over two thousand contracted union members. Another point of contention has been CWA's demand for staffing ratios. According to a union update posted at 7 p.m. Thursday the duration of the contract was still in question with the union pushing for a 3-year deal, while Catholic Health wanted 4-years.

Progress had been made in regards to wages, however, with an average raise of almost 4.5% for RNs in the first year and more than 8% for some other workers.

Ten days ago the union notified the healthcare company its strike would begin after the 6:00 a.m. shift change on October 1. To keep the hospital running, Catholic Health said last Friday it had wired several million dollars to the hiring agency Huffmaster, which specializes in supplying staff to healthcare providers during strikes. That temporary staff has been standing in the event of a strike.