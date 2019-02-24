BUFFALO, N.Y. — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service spotted something very interesting, however quite dangerous, on satellite imagery Sunday which brought very strong winds Sunday afternoon.

It’s a phenomenon called a sting jet. It’s an area of enhanced winds within a developing powerful storm. There was a cloud structure that formed due to these high winds and takes the appearance of a scorpion’s tale thus getting the name sting jet.

The peak winds reached 74 MPH at the Niagara Falls Airport, and 60 MPH at the Buffalo Airport.

The Niagara Falls wind report is the highest of any reports in any state due to this storm.

The winds will begin to die down, but not for several more hours.

