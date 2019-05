BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crystal Peoples-Stokes drew a big roar in her favor last October from the crowd at a listening session in the Buffalo area proposing recreational cannabis be legalized in New York.

She suggested, if it’s legalized, that people convicted of some marijuana-related crimes have those records wiped out. As it turned, that notion is one for which she would fight. For more on this story, visit the Buffalo Business First website.