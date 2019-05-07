NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's no doubt it was a warm one out there Friday.

The National Weather Service for most of the day had a heat advisory in effect.

That advisory for Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties expired at 6 p.m.

In Niagara Falls, we saw a lot of tourists, doing whatever they could to stay cool, with some appearing as if they're ready for rain, breaking out the umbrellas.

Perhaps the coolest place in Niagara County on Friday was right by the falls, enjoying the mist.

For 500 French and Indian War re-enactors at Old Fort Niagara, they didn't have that luxury and had to do battle in this heat.

"A lot of the troops won't be wearing their wool and overcoats into battle. A lot of people will be in what were called small clothes, meaning the west get the shirt, so not wearing the full uniform for one thing, and staying watered down," said Robert Emerson, the executive director at Old Fort Niagara.

This is the 40th anniversary of the French and Indian War Encampment.

"It's usually warm for this event, it's always the Fourth of July weekend. So the people that come here to participate are pretty used to having warm temperatures last year was even hotter. So today we have sunshine, we have a bit of a breeze off the lake which helps," Emerson said.

At Bittner-Singer Farms in Appleton, workers came in an hour early to beat the heat, and they will clock out an hour earlier than usual, so they're not exposed to the heat for too long.

"They'll also pick their spots where they're working, try to be up along the lake in the afternoon when it's a little cooler, try to pick trees and position yourself inside the canopy so you're not in direct sunlight," Bittner said.

As for the fruit that's grown here on the farm, such as cherries, apples, and peaches, Jim Bittner says they like it.

"The heat helps them size up so they'll all be larger, be sweeter. You need heat to make sugar," Bittner said.

Bittner says the drought has not been an issue so far on his farm. Drought has been an issue in years past for many farmers in Niagara County.

