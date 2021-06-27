Police: Golfer, 90, drowns retrieving ball from water hazard

New York State Police say evidence is 'consistent with an accidental drowning.'

SULLIVAN, N.Y. — Police say a 90-year-old golfer drowned trying to retrieve his ball from a water hazard at an upstate New York course.

New York State Police say the accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rogues Roost Golf Club in Sullivan, northeast of Syracuse.

Police say Alan J. Goldberg, of Fayetteville, New York, lost his balance while reaching for his ball and fell into a water hazard. Goldberg’s body was recovered from the 8-foot-deep, murky water.

Police say evidence is “consistent with an accidental drowning.”