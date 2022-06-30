Special session delay slows gun law revisions in Albany

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wanted to move quickly to protect New Yorkers with new laws after last week's Supreme Court ruling.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of last week's Supreme Court ruling which struck down New York State's concealed carry gun permit law as being unconstitutional, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wanted to move quickly to protect New Yorkers with new laws.

That's why a special legislative session was planned for Thursday in Albany.

Lawmakers did gavel in shortly after noon, but then the State Senate said it was standing at ease, as they put it.

Perhaps there was some discussion behind the scenes as they reviewed the governor's proposal for a revised concealed carry permit law. Proposed items included 15 hours of required range training and background checks for those seeking permits. Some of that was suggested in a concurrent ruling from Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh last week.

But there is also a provision for an in-person permit requirement check in the store to buy ammunition, and then a list of sensitive public spaces that should be weapons-free.

Finally, private businesses would be given an option on concealed carry for their customers.

Governor Hochul spoke Wednesday with reporters and said she was confident as is expected with a Democratic party majority in the Senate and Assembly. She also said her team had consulted with legal think tanks to help come up with the best proposals possible to protect state residents.

But she also acknowledged there could be some legal challenges as she noted that the state gets used every day.

Hochul did say this about the idea of private businesses having an option on concealed carry: "The presumption of the State of New York after we sign this bill into law will be the presumption that property owners will not want to have concealed carry weapons on their premises.

"But should they do they would actually have to put a sign in their window -- a bar, a restaurant, a gathering place -- concealed carry weapons welcome here."

There was some response in Buffalo on Thursday during a news conference from Long Island Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin. He won the GOP gubernatorial primary election nomination.

"They create a target for criminals," Zeldin said. "If you're going to identify a location and you're going to tell the criminal that at that location there will be no law-abiding New Yorkers who will safely and securely carrying a firearm for their own self-defense, you are putting the safety of other people at that location at risk. So I actually think what they're doing in Albany will make New York less safe."