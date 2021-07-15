Spawning Lake Sturgeon found in Genesee River, first time in more than 50 years

The return of the Lake Sturgeon represents significant improvement to the area's ecosystem.

New York State officials are feeling very optimistic after finding a collection of spawning female Lake Sturgeon in the lower Genesee River back in May.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) began stocking the river with lake sturgeon back in 2003 in an effort to support the species recovery, which is currently listed as "threatened" in the state of New York.

“Working with our partners, DEC’s investments and efforts to stock and clean up the Genesee watershed have paid off for lake sturgeon in the Genesee River,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “This sturgeon thrived in the Genesee as a stocked juvenile and has finally reached maturity to hopefully produce another generation.