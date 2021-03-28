Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in Brooklyn court

The judge was hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring. He insisted the lawyer comply with rules requiring masks in all state court buildings.

NEW YORK — A woman has lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the Brooklyn judge threw out the case.

The New York Daily News reported on Friday that Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after the woman's attorney, Howard Greenwald, said he could not breathe wearing the mask in the newly reopened court.

