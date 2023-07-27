New York State Police Recruiting Effort Underway

Just like many businesses and institutions, law enforcement is now busy trying to draw in new recruits to become police officers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many businesses and institutions, law enforcement is now busy trying to draw in new recruits to become police officers. We looked at the New York State Police recruitment efforts to also offset a significant number of retirements among troopers.

The heralded long gray line of the New York State Police may be getting a bit shorter as more of its members turn gray.

A spokesperson for the NYSP provided figures showing there are currently 4,900 sworn troopers in the ranks but in the last 12 months, they lost 373 troopers to retirement. Typically it's about 300 a year.

Just like all police agencies, elements like COVID and job stress were factors. Overall law enforcement sources in New York State have suggested protests and defund police sentiment are involved and now also list overall frustration with some criminal justice reforms.

The state has already taken some steps to try to address this attrition factor within the ranks of the state police.

Trooper Kelli Fitch who is the Recruiter for Trooper A in Western New York sums it up this way "We all need bodies and we're all trying to get bodies."

Trooper Fitch says new state police academy classes have been boosted in part to make up for the lost two years of classes during the pandemic. She points out "Our classes are bigger than ever. We currently have a class in the academy right now - we're looking at starting a second class come this fall."

There is more information about applying through October 1st and requirements found on - line at JoinStatePolice.ny.gov

Also, a long-standing ban on tattoos for troopers is gone and most importantly the age eligibility has been lifted from 29 to 34 with an extra military allowance. Fitch says "We'll offer up to seven years for every year of active military service. So straight civilians - 34 is the cutoff and then plus military service up to seven years."

They also hope to diversify the trooper ranks with more minorities and women. Fitch says "The Governor recognizes that females are a huge asset on this job and various aspects of what we do. So she put an initiative forward that we're gonna be 30 percent by 2030."