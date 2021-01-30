New York City apartment house blaze sends 21 firefighters to hospitals

The fire department says the injuries are not considered life-threatening, and all the patients are in stable condition.

NEW YORK — Twenty-one firefighters have been taken to hospitals after a blaze tore through a Harlem apartment building.

The fire department says none of the injuries is considered life-threatening, and all the patients are in stable condition.

Firefighters were called around 7 a.m. to a building on West 115th Street and found the blaze on the first floor.

Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson tells the Daily News that flames soon reached all the way to the top of the six-story building. It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.