New York chief judge, family got COVID-19 testing at home

ALBANY, N.Y. — A state court official says New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and some relatives received COVID-19 testing from the state at her private Long Island residence last summer after a member of the family tested positive.

Reports of preferential testing for people connected to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration when testing was scarce are part of an ongoing impeachment investigation into the governor.